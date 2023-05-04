Tems Sparks Pregnancy Rumors Following Latest Public Appearance

Afrobeats sensation and Grammy award-winning artist, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has been caught up in pregnancy rumors following her latest public appearance.

The singer who was recently at the 2023 Met Gala in New York, was spotted in a stylish outfit that channeled her inner Rihanna. Tems rocked rugged jeans with a half-zipped sweater, which revealed her stomach.

Many social media users were quick to speculate that the “Essence” hitmaker may be pregnant, based on her appearance.

One Twitter user, Imole Living Large, tweeted, “I guess Tems don get pregnant o,” while another user, Date Enugu Boy, also said, “I swear see her face and the pimples.”

Others also joined in the conversation, with one user wondering if Tems was expecting her second child, while another simply wrote, “This girl don get belle.”