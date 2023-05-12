Tenant Beats Up Landlady Over Electricity Bill

The Lagos State Police Command has arraigned one Usman Hammed before a Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ogudu for allegedly assaulting his landlady, Josephine Durodola, at her residence, in the Mile 12 area of the State.

The defendant was arraigned on Thursday before Magistrate M.O. Tanimola for assault.

Donjor Perezi, the prosecutor, who told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 8, 2023, around 9pm at No 25, Olaniyi Street, Agiliti, added that the defendant assaulted his landlady when she demanded from him money for payment of his electricity bill.

According to him, the defendant hit the complainant’s head against an iron gate which caused her to be hospitalised.

The prosecutor added that the offence contravened Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, Nigeria, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

The Magistrate, Tanimola, therefore granted him bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till May 16, 2023, for hearing.