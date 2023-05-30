Teni Drops New Single ‘No Days Off’

Nigerian singer-songwriter and talented artist, Teniola Apata popularly known as Teni, has just released an impressive new single titled ‘No Days Off’.

This latest entry from the gifted musician is sure to delight fans who have been eagerly anticipating new music from her.

‘No Days Off’ sees Teni reflect on her journey thus far, highlighting the value of a great support system, diligence, persistence and consistency as she gears up for her busiest year to date.

An uplifting vibe starter, ‘No Days Off’ pairs sharp Afropop percussion with ethereal synth melodies and Teni’s fluid, genre-hopping vocals.

Teni says; “No Days Off’ was made everywhere in the world – that’s why it really is called, ‘No Days Off’. It was made in Lagos, it was made in LA, some parts of it were also made in Cape Town.”

She adds, “I love this song, it means so much to me and I know you guys are also going to find your meaning to it.”

Listen to song below: