Tension As TASUED Shut Down Over Students, Host Community Clash

The Management of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) in the Ijagun area of Ogun State has shut the school following a clash between the students and people of Iwameje, the university host community.

It was gathered that the clash started on Friday when a 300-level student suspected to be a cultist was allegedly identified and attacked by residents in one of the host communities.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reported that members of the suspected cult group went on rampage and set ablaze buildings belonging to the community head and other houses which served as students’ hostel.

In a statement on Sunday, the Registrar of the institution, Dapo Oke said the clash led to violence in the area and properties were destroyed.

He said, “Following the recent clash between students and members of the University Host Community in the early hours of today (Sunday), particularly, the Iwameje, community which led to the eruption of violence, the University Management hereby announces the closing down of the University.

“In the meantime, Parents and Guardians are hereby advised to recall their wards particularly those living in and around Iwameje back home immediately.

“Efforts are being made with law enforcement agents to restore peace and order in the community affected.”