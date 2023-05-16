“The Spirit Of Patriotism Is Still Alive”, Shehu Sani Praises Atiku, Tinubu Supporters For Celebrating Hilda Baci

Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani has caused stirs on social media after expressing happiness that the feat achieved by Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, did not divide Nigerians along party lines.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA earlier reported that Hilda Baci broke the Guinness World Record for ‘longest cooking time’ by an individual on Monday morning.

It was gathered that the 27-year-old Akwa-Ibom chef broke the record after she surpassed Indian chef Lata Tandon, who set a Guinness World Record for cooking for 87 hours and 45 minutes non-stop in 2019 to become the new “Guinness World Record” holder.

However, President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, top politicians, and foremost Nigerian celebrities have sent their congratulations and cheers to the young lady.

In a tweet via his Twitter page on Monday evening, Sani the political views of the chef do not matter, saying that what matters is the pride and fame she brought to all Nigerians including those who stood on the opposite side of her opinions.

The former lawmaker expressed delight that Baci was being celebrated by the supporters of all the presidential candidates who were at crossroads during the 2023 election.

He wrote: “Hilda’s political views don’t matter; what matter is that she brought pride and fame to all Nigerians including those who stood on the opposite side of her opinions. I’m glad to see her being celebrated by the supporters of Sowore, Asiwaju & Atiku. The spirit of patriotism is still alive despite differences in political opinion.”

See tweet here: