The Weeknd Drops ‘Double Fantasy’ With Future From ‘The Idol’ Album

One of the most significant musical and cultural influences in the world today is Hip hop. It is a style of music that first appeared in the Bronx area of New York City in the 1970s. Hip hop has significantly influenced popular culture, not just in the US but also internationally.

Hip hop has influenced fashion, technology, art, entertainment, language, dance, politics, media, and a variety of other fields. Future, Jay-Z, Tupac Shakur, Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar, and Drake are a few of the most well-known and popular hip hop artists.

Popular singer and songwriter, Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, popularly known as the Weeknd, is known for his significant contributions to the music industry. On April 21, 2023, he released “Double Fantasy,” the lead single from the soundtrack of his highly anticipated HBO series, “The Idol”.

The Weeknd’s success has seen him set two new Guinness World Records titles: Most monthly listeners on Spotify – 111.4 million (as of 20 March 2023) and the first Music artist to reach 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify

The newly-released track, “Double Fantasy” features American rapper, Future, and was produced by the Weeknd, Mike Dean, and Metro Boomin.

Prior to “Double Fantasy,” Weeknd and Future had previously worked together on a number of songs, including “Low Life,” “Drinks on Us,” and “Comin Out Strong.”

Future is known for his enticing lyrics, high-pitched vocals, and catchy beats. The rapper, who has won numerous awards and recognition for his work throughout his career, is regarded as one of the most important and successful rappers of his generation. He has worked with many famous hip-hop artists, such as Drake, Kanye West, and Kendrick Lamar.

The Weeknd’s first episode of The Idol is set to be the companion album to The Weeknd’s upcoming HBO show, which is finally set to premiere on June 4,2023. He also appears in the series as a nightclub owner who pursues Jocelyn, a rising pop star played by Lily-Rose Depp. Dan Levy, Hari Nef, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, and Hank Azaria are among the other players. He recently said in an interview that the companion soundtrack is inspired by Pink Floyd’s The Wall, Prince’s Purple Rain, and David Bowie.

During a surprise Coachella appearance, he first revealed the new soundtrack, titled The Idol Vol. 1, and previewed “Double Fantasy” before releasing it in full on Friday, April 21.

The Weeknd announced the release on his 17.3million followers Twitter account on Friday. He wrote, “ Double fantasy out / mike dean album tonight / cannes in May / episode 1 on june 4th / soundtrack pending… yeah, we’re in THE IDOL universe now.”

The track, ‘Double Fantasy’, already amassed 8,202,602 views, 11,059 Comments and 352k on the global online video sharing platform, YouTube at the point of filling this report.

“Double Fantasy” talked about being in a relationship and sharing feelings with your partner. Weeknd admits in the lyrics that he is attracted to his partner and that the feeling is mutual, but they both know they are doing the wrong thing. The lyrics, beat, and visuals of the song create a romantic atmosphere.

In the pre-chorus, “Temperature risin’, bodies united/Now that I trapped you in my arms/No need to fight it, no need to hide it

Now that I’ve seen what’s in your heart/Baby girl, I’m the only one who knows this side of you/And baby, you know that I can pull out what’s inside of you,” Weeknd is referring to a sexual intimacy, so both he and his partner’s temperature are rising. It is also possible that rising temperature refers to being aroused.

“Even though it’s wrong (Yeah, yeah)/It’s wrong (Yeah, yeah)/Even though it’s wrong, baby (Yeah, yeah)/My girl (Yeah)” The chorus makes it clear that he acknowledged the relationship’s shortcomings but continued to declare his unwavering love for his spouse.

A look at the first verse, “You want me inside it, beg me to slide in/Knowing we should have never met/Girl, when you ride it, see you decide it/Don’t say those words that you’ll regret/Baby girl, I can tell that you think that I’m right for you/I already know that it’s not true, but girl, I’ll lie to you” shows that he still holds true that his partner clearly desires his touch and harbors strong feelings for him.

In the second verse which partly read, “You possess venom, that came with a charm/You get the good out me when I perform/I know the bad in you, that’s what I want/And you a baddie, you turnin’ me on/Fiend for your demons, I know where this goin’/Love when you f***in’ me, talkin’, I know what you doin’/Caught up in love, what the f**k is we doin’?” Future used words like “charm,” “demons,” “murder,” and other similar phrases to convey the intensity of the feelings.