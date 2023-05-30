“There Will Be No Excuse For Failure” – Fasoranti Tells Tinubu

The former leader of Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Reuben Fasoranti, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu as he assumed office on Monday as Nigeria’s 16th leader.

In a congratulatory message to Tinubu on Tuesday, Fasoranti advised the President to appoint competent people with impeccable character and capacity into his cabinet and put them in their areas of maximum benefit for the nation.

The former Afenifere leader said he is convinced that Nigeria would be great if his plans for the country are implemented religiously and meticulously.

Fasoranti said the country is facing a number of challenges that require urgent and decisive actions, promising Tinubu that Afenifere would support his administration.

He said: “I am highly delighted to write on behalf of myself and Afenifere to congratulate you on the propitious occasion of your inauguration as the 16th president and commander-in-chief of the armed forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Nigeria is facing a myriad of challenges on multiple fronts that require urgent and decisive actions. These include the exceptionally high level of insecurity, poor and nosediving economy, derelict infrastructure, youth unemployment, and hydra-headed corruption among others.

“I have gone through your ‘Renewed Hope 2023 – Action Plan for a Better Nigeria’ publication and after listening to your maiden broadcast, I am convinced that the plans enunciated in the speech and personal manifesto are religiously and meticulously implemented the challenges will be mitigated and Nigeria will surely be a greater nation.

“In selecting your team, please pick the best that Nigeria can offer and I believe that this country is well endowed with the human resources that can turn her fortunes around. Choose men and women of impeccable character, competence, and capacity and post them to their areas of maximum benefit for the nation.

“It is my prayer that the good Lord will grant you the wisdom, zeal, strength of character, good health, and the courage of your conviction to steer the ship of our great nation to the promised shore of peace and prosperity.”