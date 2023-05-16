There’s No Reason To Handcuff Seun Kuti Having Surrendered Voluntarily – Shehu Sani

Former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has reacted to photos and video revealing how Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti was arrested and handcuffed.

Recall that Kuti was over the weekend, involved in an altercation with a police officer on the Third Mainland bridge in Lagos State, in which he slapped the officer during the encounter.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, following the incident, ordered the arrest of the singer for investigation.

But, on Monday, the musician turned himself in to the police, where he was placed under arrest.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed this in a tweet.

READ ALSO: Police Confirm Arrest, Detention Of Seun Kuti Over Assault Of Police Officer

Hundeyin, who posted pictures of Seun Kuti in handcuff, wrote: “Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, in the early hours of today turned himself in at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja, in company of his lawyer and family representative. He has been placed under arrest in line with the law. The Command appreciates the public for their concern and assures that the ongoing investigation will be detailed, transparent, professionally pursued; and justice will be manifestly served for all parties involved.”

However, reacting to the development, Sani said there was no need to handcuff Kuti because he turned himself in to the police.

Taking to Twitter to express his opinion, he said “Even though I have been handcuffed for many years, there’s no reason to handcuff Seun who has voluntarily surrendered himself.”