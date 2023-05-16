Three In Court For Beating Man To Death, Attempting To Murder Another In Lagos

Three men identified as Mukaila Nofiu, Wasiu Rasheed and Hassan Kazeem, were arraigned on Monday, before the Yaba Magistrate Court in Lagos State for allegedly beating a man named Alade Bello to death and allegedly attempting to murder another, Lasisi Sikiru.

The prosecutor, Haruna Magaji, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on April 14, 2023, at the Igbolodo village, along Ketu, Omu Road, Lagos around 2.46 pm.

According to Magaji, the accused men used planks and wood to beat the deceased to death and attempted to kill one other but did not succeed.

He added that the offences contravened Sections 233 and 230 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, Nigeria, 2015.

The charge read in part, “That you Mukaila Nofiu, Wasiu Rasheed and Hassan Kazeem and others at large on April 14, 2023, around 4.35 pm at Igbolodo village along Ketu, Omu Road, Lagos, in the Lagos Magisterial District did unlawfully killed one Alade Bello by hitting him severally with planks and woods and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 233 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, Nigeria, 2015.”

During the arraignment, the defendant’s pleas were not taken. The prosecutor hence prayed the court to remand the defendants pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution.

Magistrate Adefope, granting the request, remanded the defendants to the Kirikiri Custodial Centre pending legal advice from the DPP and adjourned the case till June 16, 2023.