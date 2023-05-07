Three Persons Confirmed Dead In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident

At least three persons have been confirmed dead while two others sustained degrees of injuries in an accident involving a Sino truck and a Toyota car at Saapade on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Saturday.

According to a statement by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said the accident took place around the Saapade – Ogere axis of the road on Saturday evening.

Five persons – four male adults and one female adult – were involved in the crash, FRSC spokesperson in Ogun, Florence Okpe, said. Two persons were also injured in the incident.

The FRSC spokesperson explained that the accident was caused by speeding, which led to the loss of control on the part of the Toyota car driver who rammed into the moving truck from the rear.

“A total of five people were involved which comprised four men and one woman; two people were injured while three deaths were recorded,” she said.

Okpe stated that the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere, for medical attention while the deceased were deposited at FOS Morgue, Ipara in Remo North local government area of Ogun.

Meanwhile, the State Sector Commander of FRSC, Ahmed Umar, sympathised with the families of the victims.

Umar reiterated the dangers of speeding, especially during the rainy season when visibility is poor, advising motorists to drive defensively and obey traffic rules and regulations.