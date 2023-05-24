Tinubu Already Dumping Those Who Collected Money, Betrayed Their Parties To Support Him – Atiku’s Aide, Bwala

Daniel Bwala, Media Aide to Atiku Abubakar, February 25 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu has started dumping the politicians who collected money before supporting him for the general elections.

The PDP chieftain who made the allegation on Wednesday via Twitter added that asides those who collected money, Tinubu has also started dumping those who betrayed their parties to support his presidential ambition.

According to him, Tinubu follows the Abraham Lincoln leadership model of “do whatever they demand from you, and when you win, dump them,” and has started implementing it already.

He tweeted: “Those who betrayed their parties to support Tinubu or collected his money before supporting him, Tinubu model his leadership after Abraham Lincoln; “do whatever they demand from you, and when you win, dump them” it has started already. Pin this tweet and thank me later.”