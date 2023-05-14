Tinubu, Atiku, Obi React As Chef Hilda Attempts To Break Guinness World Record For Cooking

Nigeria’s president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president of Nigeria, Peter Obi, former Anambra State Governor, have on Sunday sent a message of support to Chef Hilda Baci who is at the verge of breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time as an individual.

Information Nigeria reports that the current record for the longest cooking time by an individual is held by Chef Lata Tondon, who was reported to have spent 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 seconds cooking in Rewa, India, in 2019.

At a press briefing earlier in April, 27-year-old Baci, disclosed that she became “infatuated with the world record” since childhood.

Baci, who is attempting to cook for 96 hours, owns a food brand in Lagos called “My Food by Hilda.”

The event which is holding at Amore Gardens in Lekki, Lagos State, seeks to showcase Hilda’s culinary skills using various local and intercontinental recipes to put Nigeria on the global culinary map of the World.

Reports show that during the four days cooking streak, Baci is not expected to take coffee, stimulants or any energy drink to boost her energy and bodily strength as she must cook artificially.

She is, however, allowed to eat food, drink water or fruit juice, & take glucose. Baci cooks all day with no sleep (Morning, afternoon, evening, and night).

The multi-talented TV producer, actress, and chef noted on Instagram that she was going to make her five-year-long dream a reality, stating that she will cook for four days and four nights to break the 87 hours record by Chef Tondon.

Tinubu, who joined the thousands of supporters and followers via the comment section of her Instagram live session to commend her effort and wish her success, described her as ‘idan’ which is a street slang loosely translated as the ‘real deal.’

The president-elect wrote: “IDAN doesn’t break, she breaks records. We are rooting for you Hilda.”

Similarly, Atiku, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the February 25 presidential election reacting to the ongoing feat, via Twitter, acknowledged the efforts Baci has put in and urged her to remain resilient as she is on the verge of making history.

He tweeted: “We see you, Chef Hilda, standing at the crossroads of history, ready to carve your name in the annals of world records. This is no easy feat, but we believe wholeheartedly in your grit and your passion. You are inspiring millions by showcasing the strength of the human spirit. May your energy remain unbroken, for you are on the brink of making history. We believe in you. Nigeria believes in you. -AA”

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party on his part via Twitter noted that Hilda’s effort depicts the true Nigerian spirit.

“The efforts being made by Hilda Effiong Bassey (Hilda Baci) to beat the current Guinness World Record for cooking for 4 days nonstop shows the true Nigerian spirit of hardwork and resilience.

“I applaud her determination and focus on the goal, which is inspiring many Nigerian youths to live their dreams through hardwork and dedication.

“I wish her well on this noble journey to pen her name in the golden book of history. -PO,” he tweeted

The chef’s effort is receiving massive attention and support from Nigerians both on and off social media.

During this time, she has just 5 minutes rest per hour [meaning for every 1 hour, she is entitled to just 5 minutes rest or break, an hour break every 12 hours].

It is gathered that Baci spends the 30mins in a medical van which is just close by, within which she can nap, use the restroom, and also get a medical assessment or checkup by the medical team available on the spot.

Worthy of note is that whatever Baci cooks is shared with the people at the venue for free.