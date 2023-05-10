Tinubu Congratulates, Tasks Adeleke After Supreme Court Victory

The President-Elect, Bola Tinubu has congratulated Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke over his victory at the Supreme Court, urging him to quickly unite the state and settle down to work for the progress of the state.

According to Tinubu in a statement made available on Tuesday, by his spokesperson, Tunde Rahman, in Lagos, said with the Supreme Court verdict on the Osun Gubernatorial tussle, all must respect the judgment.

Recall that Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had gone to court to challenge the victory of Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but while the Tribunal sacked Adeleke, the Appeal Court and the Supreme Court affirmed the senator as the authentic winner of the July 16, 2022 poll.

Tinubu said, “I congratulate Mr. Ademola Adeleke over his declaration by the Supreme Court as the winner of Osun Governorship election.

“The apex court in the land has spoken and all of us must obey its verdict. It is the right thing to do for democracy and rule of law to continue to thrive in the land.

“I must also commend the immediate-past governor of the state, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola, for exercising his democratic rights as the constitution allows him to do.

“Governor Oyetola discharged himself creditably in office. He lost the office but did not lose his integrity and reputation as the governor who brought efficiency, transparency and accountability to the business of governance.

“Now that the matter of the July 16, 2022 Osun State Governorship Election has been brought to a close, I urge Governor Adeleke to immediately settle down to work and continue from where the former governor left it. He should now move to unite the state.

“I also urge all the people of Osun to work for peace and progress in the state.”