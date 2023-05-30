Tinubu Directs DSS To Vacate EFCC Office In Lagos

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Department of State Services (DSS) to immediately vacate the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the Ikoyi area of Lagos.

Recalled that INFORMATION NIGERIA earlier reported that officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) barred personnel of the EFCC from entering their office in Ikoyi, Lagos on Tuesday morning.

The EFCC in its reaction, described the barricade of its Lagos office by the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) as condemnable.

In a statement on Tuesday, the EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren said the siege laid by the DSS at its office has left suspects in detention without care with grave implications.

Uwujaren stated that the lockout has affected the Commission’s operations at its largest hub with over 500 personnel, hundreds of critical exhibits, and many suspects in detention.

But the Department of State Services (DSS) rejected claims that its staff barred agents of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) from accessing its Lagos office.

President Tinubu in a statement issued by his media office said the two Federal Government agencies to resolve amicably any difference between them.

The statement read: “The President gave the directive when reports that DSS officials stormed the EFCC office located on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos on Tuesday, preventing officials of the anti-graft agency from accessing their workplace, was brought to his attention.

“The President said if there were issues between the two important agencies of government, they should be resolved amicably.”