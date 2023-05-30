Tinubu Holds First Bilateral Meeting With UK, US, Saudi Arabia Officials

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, received goodwill messages and letters of support and solidarity from several countries at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Recall that dignitaries, including presidents and top officials from countries of the world, were present at Eagles Square in Abuja to witness the inauguration of Tinubu as Nigeria’s president.

Among the countries are United Kingdom, United States, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Brazil, South Korea, Israel, Cape Verde, Somalia and Nicaragua, according to a statement signed and made available to newsmen by Tunde Rahman.

Congratulating President Tinubu, the new UK High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, presented letters from British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, King Charles and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

Meanwhile, the US delegation, led by Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia L. Fudge, also paid a courtesy call to President Tinubu and had a brief bilateral discussion with him.

The South Korean delegation also had bilateral discussions with Tinubu at a different session.

Delivering a letter of invitation from South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol for Tinubu to visit their country soon, the delegation also sought sustained relations between the two countries.

The Saudi Arabian delegation delivered a goodwill message from the Saudi Royal House to the Nigerian president.

A special envoy of the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida equally paid a call on President Tinubu and extended a hand of support and fellowship,” reads a statement released from the President’s office and signed by his aide, Tunde Rahman.

In the same vein, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent a delegation that met with Tinubu and expressed willingness to work with the country in the area of fin-tech.