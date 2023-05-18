“Tinubu May Be A Drug Lord But Better Than Osinbajo, Peter Obi” – Reno Omokri

Controversial critic, Reno Omokri has attacked Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the last election, Peter Obi for saying that APC should have brought Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as its candidate instead of President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The former presidential aide said his submission was evident in the antecedents of Tinubu when he was Lagos state governor, as he built both human resources and infrastructural facilities and increased Lagos internally generated revenue.

While he argued that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party was the best candidate in the 2023 elections, Omokri said he preferred the former Lagos governor to Osinbajo and Obi.

Obi had said while exchanging pleasantries with some guests at Dele Momodu’s 63rd birthday in London, that the All Progressives Congress would have succeeded in moving Nigeria forward if it had chosen Osinbajo as its candidate.

He said in a viral video: “I am desperate to see Nigeria working, I can’t hide it. I even confronted them if you want it, why didn’t you bring Osinbajo so that we can have people who want to work for the country?

“Nigeria needs a healthy person and someone like him working 24 hours. Let’s have the place working for everyone.”

Reacting to this, Omokri said “put Osinbajo and Obi together and multiply them by 10, and Tinubu is still better than them in managing men and resources.

“Peter Obi is very wrong to say Osinbajo is better than Tinubu. You don’t have to like somebody before you say the truth about them.”

He said the best Presidential candidate, in his opinion, is Atiku Abubakar, but that he is afraid he had to disagree with Peter Obi that Osinbajo is better than Tinubu.