Tinubu May Be Sworn-In May 29, But I’ll Still Get Justice – Peter Obi

Labour Party’s (LP) 2023 Presidential election candidate, Mr Peter Obi says he believes he can still get justice in court even after President-elect, Bola Tinubu is sworn in as President on May 29.

The former Governor of Anambra State, however, has not given up on reclaiming his allegedly stolen mandate as he expressed confidence in getting justice in court even after Tinubu may have succeeded President Muhammadu Buhari.

Obi recalled how he reclaimed his mandate as Governor of Anambra State years ago from Chris Ngige(incumbent Minister of Labour and Employment of Nigeria), three years after he had been sworn in.

Obi led this out through his spokesperson, Diran Onifade, he cited multiple incidences where people were recalled after being sworn into office and expressed hope that the court will get him justice now or later.

“Ngige was governor of Anambra State for three years; when his election was found to be faulty, he was removed. Only of recently, Emeka Ihedioha in Imo was asked to vacate for Hope Uzodimma and on and on. So, it’s not a big deal. That’s not how the system works. Even though some people think someone will use executive powers to curtail the court and all. There are separation of powers in our system.

“When you go to court, you expect to get justice in court, and I have been citing examples of people who got justice in the Nigerian court system. We can’t just write them off. As for us, we trust them (the court) because our constitution doesn’t give us an option.”