Tinubu May Travel Out To Avoid 10th NASS Zoning Drama – Aide

Tunde Rahmon, the media adviser to president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu says his principal should travel out of the country at any moment.

While confirming the travel plan Monday night to Leadership, he said “The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, may travel out. But definitely not tomorrow.”

The former Lagos State governor is allegedly running away from all the drama about the zoning of leadership positions of the 10th National Assembly (NASS).

Also, northern youths, under the aegis of Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF), have called on Tinubu to probe appointees of President Muhammadu Buhari after his inauguration.

The president of AYCF, Yerima Shettima, said Tinubu should go ahead and probe some of President Buhari’s appointees if they are found wanting.

According to AYCF, Tinubu as a democrat should fight corruption, follow due process and strengthen institutions of government for democracy to strive.

“We can’t preempt the incoming administration of Tinubu but if the appointees of President Muhammadu Buhari are found wanting the new president can probe them.

“As a democrat we believe Tinubu’s government cannot be hijacked by the cabal.

“Buhari’s government has been hijacked and we don’t think Tinubu’s incoming administration will be hijacked like this government. We are expecting some drastic changes for the masses to have relief. We believe Tinubu will fight corruption, adhere to the rule of law and due process. We are hoping that Tinubu can perform better than this government,” Shettima said.