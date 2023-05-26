Tinubu, Others Should Swear With ‘God Of Iron’ – Traditional Worshippers Propose

Adherents of traditional religion have called on the Nigerian government to adopt Ogun, the god of iron, to swear in all elective and appointed office holders instead of the tradition of using the Bible and the Qur’an.

As Nigeria gears up for the inauguration day on May 29 when President-elect, Bola Tinubu, Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, and incoming governors will take office, this suggestion was made during a press conference held at the Osemeji Temple in Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to them, this will curb the misappropriation of public funds as it is believed that the god of iron’s wrath comes swiftly.

Dr Fayemi Fakayode, also known as Jagunmolu Awo Agbaye while speaking at the event, stressed the issue of dishonesty amongst leaders.

“We have contributed and are still contributing to the development of our nation. The problem we are facing in Nigeria is our people at the helm of affairs because they are not honest, and that’s what is affecting us,”

“If we can decide to be swearing in political office holders, either elective or appointed officers, in traditional ways or through the god of iron, things will be better and they will stop embezzling our money because they know the immediate consequence of their action. Even in the judiciary, the judges too will give fair hearing and judgement.”

They urged that the federal, state and local governments to give them the same honour accorded Muslims and Christians, arguing that as adherents of traditional religion, they are “entitled to all the things the other two religions enjoy in Nigeria.”