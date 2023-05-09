Tinubu Told Me To Step Down For Akpabio, I’d Rather Be In Senate To Rest – Umahi

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has disclosed that the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urged him to step down for Godswill Akpabio in the race for Senate presidency.

Umahi made the disclosure on Monday at the Muhammadu Buhari International Airport, Onueke, while fielding questions from newsmen on his arrival to Ebonyi from Abuja on Monday.

He said, “I discussed the issue with him when he was in Paris and on return to the country, he invited me. It was an honour to be invited by the president-elect and he told me that he had made commitments.

“It is his right as the President-elect to make commitments and anyone running for such office makes promises. I did not want to be a clog in the wheel of his progress so I accepted.”

According to him, his withdrawal from the race was in the interest of the South-East, as it could no longer continue to be in the opposition.

“We cannot continue opposing everything as politics is all about dialogue, give and take. What could have happened if I said no and considering our efforts to promote the APC in the zone, we will get a tangible position,” he said.

Umahi added that he was not aware of any resolution of South-East senators to support former Abia State governor, Orji Kalu, for the position.

“I am the chairman of the Akpabio campaign council and can tell you that we have more APC senators on our side,” he said.

The governor furthered that he would never lobby to be appointed a minister in the incoming administration but leave the decision to destiny, Tinubu and the Party.

“I will accept whatever God wills for me but as a person, I will prefer to be in the senate to rest. I will however, have no choice if it is the sacrifice to make in the interest of the Party, Southeast and to help the president-elect,” Umahi added.