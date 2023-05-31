Tinubu Unlike Buhari Hit The Ground Running — Reno Omokri, Shehu Sani Commend President’s 24 Hours In Office

Socio-political commentator, Reno Omokri, as well as Shehu Sani, former Kaduna Central lawmaker have applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu‘s actions in the first 24 hours in office.

Information Nigeria reports that their reaction stems from the President’s bold statement on subsidy removal, meeting with the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, and the Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari as well as his stance on the Department of State Services (DSS) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) saga.

Recall that Tinubu alongside the vice president, Kashim Shettima was sworn in on Monday, May 29, 2023, and assumed office on Tuesday.

In a post via Twitter on Tuesday, Reno said Tinubu unlike his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari kept to his word and began work with immediate effect.

He tweeted, “Making a bold statement on subsidy removal and backing it up with action. Meeting Godwin Emefiele, then Mele Kyari. Making a string of appointments. Asserting his authority over the DSS in their face-off with the EFCC.

“Tinubu, unlike Buhari, has hit the ground running. I sincerely pray that our petition will succeed and President Tinubu’s election will be nullified. But be that as it may, I must commend the actions of his first 24 hours in office”

Sani on the face off between the DSS and the EFCC tweeted: “If it was the former President, the Boys Scout will seal the office of the Civil Defence and it will take months without any action taken, until may be the vigilantes steps in on their own to rescue the situation.