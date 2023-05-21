Tinubu Values Loyalty, Stands By His Supporters Unlike Obi, Atiku — Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has dismissed claims that Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu cannot be trusted by his supporters.

Fani-Kayode who gave the submission in a post via Twitter on Sunday, said no one appreciates the virtues of loyalty and courage under fire and stands by those that have fought for and entered the heat of battle with him more than the former Governor of Lagos State.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress also said that unlike the former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the President-elect is reliable.

He tweeted: “The notion that our President-elect cannot be trusted by his supporters & is not faithful to his own is absurd.

“No-one appreciates the virtues of loyalty & courage under fire & stands by those that have fought for & entered the heat of battle with him more than @officialABAT.

“Unlike @Atiku, @PeterObi, and their divisive, garrolous, hate-filled, naive, violent, treasonous, unrelenting and ignorant supporters, he is not flippant, unreliable, unstable, deceitful, self-serving, self-seeking, self-absorbed and self-centred.

“His victory is for ALL Nigerians and his objective is to carry everyone along and unite the people.”