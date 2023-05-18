‘Tinubu’s Inauguration Must Hold’ – Actor Saidi Balogun, Others Storm Abuja Streets

As President Muhammadu Buhari prepares to hand over power to the incoming administration of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, veteran Nollywood actor, Saidi Balogun and all other members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) have stormed Abuja for a walk tagged Peace Walk.

It was gathered that Saidi took to his Instagram page on Thursday to share a video of himself and others including aged women in white outfits.

Saidi, while speaking during the Peace Walk, he said the inauguration of Tinubu as the president must hold that is why they are holding a solemn procession in honour and support of his swearing-in.

He captioned the video: “Solemn Procession in honor and support of the 29th May swearing in of the incoming administration of His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in FCT Abuja”

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that a civil society organization asked a Federal High Court in Abuja to stop the planned inauguration of Bola Tinubu as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Incorporated Trustees of Advocacy for Societal Rights Advancement and Development Initiative, (ASRADI) in the suit FHC/ABJ/CS/669/2023, which was brought on Tuesday, are contending that Tinubu lied on oath by his non-disclosure of his status over his possession of a Guinean passport.

The development comes after some residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) asked a Federal High Court in Abuja to stop the inauguration of President-elect Bola Tinubu.

The residents represented by Anyaegbunam Ubaka Okoye, David Aondover Adzer, Jeffrey Oheobeh Ucheh, Osang Paul and Chibuke Nwachukwu, sought a court order to restrain the Chief Justice of Nigeria and any judicial officer and/or any authority or persons from swearing in any candidate in the February 25 presidential election as president or vice president.

