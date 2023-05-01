Tiwa Savage To Perform At King Charles III’s Coronation Ceremony

Tiwa Savage, popular Nigerian female sensational singer, will on May 7, 2023 perform at the historical coronation ceremony of King Charles III.

Information Nigeria reports that the king will officially be crowned on Saturday, May 6 and a Coronation Concert and Coronation Big Lunch will also take place on Sunday.

In a statement released on Sunday, April 30, Buckingham Palace disclosed that Tiwa Savage will join other notable celebrities across the globe, such as Paloma Faith, Steve Winwood, Olly Murs, and DJ Pete Tong, who will play his famous Ibiza classics.

Also, the concert is billed to showcase world-renowned pianists Lang Lang and Lucy, the recent winner of ‘The Piano’ competition.

READ ALSO: Buhari To Meet King Charles III In Buckingham Palace

The celebration which would last three days is being held in honor of King Charles, who ascended to the throne after the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last year.

Several notable events, such as a concert featuring famous celebrities at Windsor Castle, a series of street parties that will take place throughout the country and a volunteering campaign called “The Big Help Out.”

The statement reads, “Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce further details on the ceremonial, celebratory, and community events that will take place over the Coronation Weekend between Saturday 6th and Monday 8th May 2023”.

“The Service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. As previously announced, the Service will reflect the Monarch’s role today and look towards the future while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”