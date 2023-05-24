Tough Times Await You — Blair Tells Tinubu

Tony Blair, former British Prime Minister, has asked Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to be prepared for a tough time in office after his May 29 inauguration.

The former United Kingdom (UK) leader who acknowledged the difficult task before Tinubu and other leaders around the world at a time of global turmoil, revealed this in a statement on Tuesday through Tinubu’s media aide, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, following his visit to the president-elect at the Defence House, Abuja.

Blair remarked that the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change would be a willing partner of Tinubu’s administration, especially in prioritising its goals and delivery.

According to him, since he exited office as the UK Prime Minister, he had been working with governments around the world to help them deliver on their mandates.

He said the Blair Institute had a project in place in Nigeria and felt it was necessary him to meet Nigeria’s incoming president to understand the administration’s priorities.

“We would like to help in any way with your administration, we only need to know what the leadership priorities are and help in how to actualize them.

“Being in government today anywhere in the world is tough, you have things happening around the world which affect you and for which you can’t do anything much,” Blair said.

Tinubu, in his remarks, commended the former UK Prime Minister for the visit and for the offer to work with the incoming administration.

The former Governor of Lagos State spoke of the shared vision between him and the Tony Blair Institute in key areas of security, economy, agriculture, and power.

He, further, underlined the importance of tackling investment challenges and the need for social investment to fight poverty.

Tinubu promised to provide a conducive environment that would encourage investors and open up opportunities for Nigerians.

“We have to invest more, put technology in place, and keep terrorists at bay because, without effective security, there is no guarantee investors will come,” he said.