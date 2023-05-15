Troops Uncover ISWAP Underground Armoury In Sambisa Forest

Operation Desert Sanity II, Troops from 21 Armoured Brigade, Bama, under Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), have uncovered an underground armoury belonging to Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Sambisa Forest, Borno State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA gathered that the troops discovered the massive armoury with arms and ammunition when they invaded Ukuba camp in the fringes of Bama Local Government Area.

According to a report from VANGUARD NEWSPAPER, the recovery came after the troops raided the same camp and recovered six anti-aircraft guns, four AK-47 rifles, several IEDs-making materials, a cache of magazines, and a Hilux vehicle mounted with an anti-aircraft gun.

A counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, said a large number of weapons was discovered in hidden dug pits concealed by the terrorist group.

The report also stated that several variants of rocket-propelled grenade tubes, SMG rifles, double barrel guns, 50 hand grenades, and five SMK bombs, among others were recovered.

Others included 183 Shilka rounds, several IEDs-making materials, non-electric detonators, many already prepared IEDs as well as several canister bombs.

It was gathered that as the troops were withdrawing from the area, one terrorist was seen and naturalised while one AK-47 rifle and other items were recovered from him.

Meanwhile, the troops have successfully evacuated the arms from the scene after clearing the general area, noting that the troops’ morale and fighting spirit have been further boosted by the outcome of the operations so far.