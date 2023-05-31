“Tunde Ednut Wants Me Jailed Because He Owes Me Money” – Seun Kuti (VIDEO)

Seun Kuti, Nigerian artist and son of late Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo Kuti has stated that popular blogger, Tunde Ednut wanted him jailed the period he was nabbed by the police.

Recall that the singer was arraigned before the Lagos State magistrate’s court and detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, in Panti, Yaba, for physically assaulting a police officer after which he was released eight days later.

Seun, a Grammy Award nominee during an Instagram live session on Tuesday, disclosed that the celebrity blogger wanted him jailed because he was owing him money for nine posts, and was actively pushing for him to be sent to prison because he could not refund the money.

READ ALSO: Seun Kuti Slams AY Over Reason For Accepting National Award

According to him, he did not know that Tunde Ednut would turn his back at him just like everyone has been telling him, noting that he is the only blogger that has his contact details.

He said, “I hear everybody saying Tunde did not like me. Tunde actually is the only blogger I talk to in Nigeria and also has my number. And did you know why he wants me to go to jail? Because Tunde is owing me money.

“He was supposed to do 10 posts for me since two years ago but he did only one, and he knew that my new project will soon be out. He must do that post. In fact it has increased to twenty posts. So because of those nine posts he wants to do me what Sacoche did to Gaddafi.”

WATCH VIDEO

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cs3p_S5o0Vv/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading