Twitter Removes Osinbajo’s Verification Tag

Following the exit of Yemi Osinbajo as Nigeria’s Vice President on Monday, Twitter, a popular microblogging platform removed the verification tag attached to his account.

The special verification tag prior to its removal was designed for officials of government.

As at time of this report, Information Nigeria had observed that Osinbajo’s tag has been removed, however, that of his principal, former president Muhammadu Buhari remained.

Osinbajo and his principal, Buhari, handed over to the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu today, May 29,2023.