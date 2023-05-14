Two Businessmen Excrete 193 Cocaine Pellets In NDLEA Custody At Abuja Airport (Video)

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested two businessmen at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja for cocaine ingestion.

The businessmen both excreted 193 pellets of the illicit drug after three days in observatory custody.

A statement from the spokesperson of the anti-drug agency, Femi Babafemi, stated the traffickers, identified as Onoh Ebere, 49, and Christian Ifeanyi Ogbuji, 47, were intercepted at the Abuja airport on Wednesday, May 10 upon their arrival from Uganda via Addis Ababa, onboard Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 951.

READ ALSO: NDLEA Arraigns Church General Overseer, Others For Drug Trafficking

‘’Though both suspects have businesses they manage in Nigeria, their main source of income has been drug trafficking. They both travelled to Uganda and from there crossed over to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where they picked the consignments before returning to Abuja with Lagos as their final destination. ‘’ Babafemi said.

He added after days in the excretion room, Ebere Onoh excreted a total of 100 pellets weighing 2.137kg while Christian Ifeanyi Ogbuji expelled 93 pellets hidden in his stomach with a gross weight of 1.986kg.