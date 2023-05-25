U20WC: Flying Eagles Of Nigeria Beat Italy To Go Top Of Group D

Nigeria’s U-20 national team, known as the Flying Eagles, have secured their place in the knockout stage of the 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup with a convincing 2-0 victory over Italy.

The game took place at the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, and the Nigerian side showcased their talent and determination to claim a well-deserved win.

The result meant the Flying Eagles qualified for the knockout stage on six points while the Azzurri are on three points after two games apiece in Group D.

Flying Eagles’ head coach, Ladan Bosso, made a strategic change to the starting lineup, replacing Tochukwu Nnadi with Victor Eletu, a promising young player from AC Milan’s youth academy.

The alteration proved effective as Nigeria began the match with a bang, creating their first genuine scoring opportunity in just the second minute. Fago Salim’s low shot was expertly saved by Italian goalkeeper Sebastiano Desplanches.

Both sides had chances in the first half, with Tommaso Baldanzi testing the hands of Kingsley Aniagboso. The first goal arrived just after the hour.

In the closing stages of the game, the Flying Eagles swiftly countered and earned a corner kick. They capitalized on the opportunity, as Jude Sunday scored to extend their lead to 2-0.

Despite a late header from Montevargo that required Aniagboso to make a second save, Nigeria held on to claim a crucial and well-deserved victory.

Overall, Nigeria’s Flying Eagles displayed exceptional skill, resilience, and teamwork, propelling them into the knockout stage of the FIFA U20 World Cup with an impressive win over Italy.