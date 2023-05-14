UFC Champion, Isreal Adesanya’s Ex Girlfriend Demands Half Of Wealth

Charlotte Powdrell, the ex-girlfriend of Isreal Adesanya, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has reportedly taken legal action against him to get a settlement that would grant her half of his wealth.

It was gathered that the New Zealander-Nigerian descent, and Charlotte were never married but dated for a very long time.

According to UFC fighter Sean O’Malley on a podcast, he expressed displeasure at the demands issued to Adesanya by the woman.

On his podcast, he said, “They are not married right? they were never married. I didn’t believe it, she want’s half of his sh*t. I don’t know how their relationship was ever because I didn’t even know he had a girlfriend, but to want half of his sh*t, to want half of what he’s gone out there and done is absolutely ridiculous.

I mean it’s hard to say who knows maybe if they were together for 15 years since the beginning and she didn’t work because she was constantly making him food massage and at the gym doing all this stuff for him.”

Adesanya through his skill as an elite fighter along with incredible business acumen has been able to build an empire.

However, Charlotte who doesn’t have kids for her ex, believes that she has a stake in Adesanya’s wealth for supporting him through the years to become UFC Champion and because they dated for a very long time.

Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/Ide-VtFqwY0