UK Set To Ban Nigerian Students From Relocating With Families

The United Kingdom is set to announce new restrictions that will most likely stop Nigerian students, other nationalities studying in the UK from bringing their families over.

According to an exclusive report by a UK media(The Sun UK), this crackdown is expected to be announced during the current week.

Under these new regulations, master’s students and many other postgraduate students will be prohibited from bringing their families to the UK.

However, the ban will not apply to PhD students, who are typically highly skilled and pursue courses lasting between 3 and 5 years, as reported by the UK media house.

These developments come in response to the recent surge in net migration to the UK, reaching a staggering 1 million, prompting calls from Tory MPs for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to take action and address the soaring numbers.

In an effort to tackle the rising influx, UK ministers are anticipated to announce the implementation of stricter immigration policies on either Tuesday or Wednesday.

The Sun reports that “Rishi Sunak is expected to come out fighting on immigration – pointing out they are figures he inherited as they date back to the year ending December 2022 – two months after he became PM.

“There has been an explosion in the number of people coming to Britain piggybacking on their relative’s student visa.

“Students brought 135,788 family members to Britain last year – nine times more than in 2019.

“Last year, 59,053 Nigerian students brought over 60,923 relatives.”

“We have got to get a grip,” a Tory MP told The Sun on Sunday.