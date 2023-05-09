Umahi Appoints New Commissioners Three Weeks To Tenure Expiration

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has sworn in four new commissioners, with just 20 days to the end of his administration.

The appointments took place at New Government House, Ochudo Centenary City on Tuesday.

The new commissioners include Enekwachi Akpa (Governor’s Office, Local Government Projects), Obianuja Gertrude Alo (Aviation and Technology), Emeka Nwode (Governor’s Office, Legal Services) and Uchenna Nwakpuma (Governor’s Office, Stadium).

These four commissioners resigned their positions on May 13, 2022, to contest for various political offices in the State.