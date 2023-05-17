US Secretary Of State Calls Tinubu On Phone, Makes Crucial Demands

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has phoned President-elect Bola Tinubu, and pledged the commitment of his country to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.

It was gathered that Bliken phoned Tinubu on Tuesday after announcing the imposition of visa restrictions on specific individuals who undermined the democratic process during the 2023 elections.

Bliken in a statement released by the Spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State, Matthew Miller, said Blinken told Tinubu that the Joe Biden administration is committed to strengthening ties with Nigeria.

The US Secretary stated that the U.S.-Nigeria partnership is built on shared interests and strong people-to-people ties and that those links should continue to strengthen under Tinubu’s tenure.

Miller added that Bliken and Tinubu discussed the importance of inclusive leadership that represents all Nigerians, and reforms to support the economic growth of Nigeria.

The statement read, “Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke this morning with Nigerian President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu to emphasize his continued commitment to further strengthening the U.S.-Nigeria relationship with the incoming administration.

“The Secretary noted that the U.S.-Nigeria partnership is built on shared interests and strong people-to-people ties and that those links should continue to strengthen under President-elect Tinubu’s tenure.

“Secretary Blinken and President-elect Tinubu discussed the importance of inclusive leadership that represents all Nigerians, continued comprehensive security cooperation, and reforms to support economic growth.”

Confirming the development, the Spokesman of the President-Elect, Tunde Rahman, said the conversation was initiated by the US diplomat.

“The telephone discussion, which was frank and friendly, took place on Tuesday evening,” Rahman said in a statement.

“While affirming his democratic bona fides , President-elect Tinubu expressed his absolute belief that the result of the elections, which he clearly won, reflected the will of the Nigerian people.

“He said he would work to unite the country and ensure that Nigerians are happy and enjoy the benefits of democracy and progressive good governance.”

“Secretary Blinken assured that Nigeria should expect a good and mutually-beneficial relationship with the US.”

“He promised to play his part in bringing a sustained and cordial relationship between the two nations to fruition, saying a democratic and peaceful Nigeria is important to the United States as it is to Africa.”