Veteran Nollywood Actor, Charles Inogie Grateful As He Escapes Death (Video)

Veteran Nollywood actor, Charles Inogie has expressed gratitude to God for sparing his life after a huge storage water tank fell right where he was seated.

The actor, who is well known for his role in the television series, ‘The Johnsons’, shared a video from the incident, via his Instagram on Friday, as he thanked God for saving his life.

According to Inogie, he was seated under a canopy in which a water storage tank hanging above fell after he got up and left the place.

“I was seated under this canopy, i just left, barely three minutes ago and the overhead pan came crashing down at exactly where i sat. God no too much?

“Again, God came through for me to the devil’s utter disgrace,” he wrote.

Watch video below: