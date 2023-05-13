Veteran Nollywood Actor, Saint Obi Is Reportedly Dead

Nollywood actor, film producer, and director, Obinna Nwafor better known as Saint Obi has reportedly died. He was aged 57 years.

The actor was said to have died on Sunday, last week, May 7th in the home of one of his siblings.

According to blogger Moji Delano, a source disclosed that the actor, who he had been seen a couple of times and recognized as Saint Obi, had died on Sunday and that the following day, his body was taken to the morgue at JUTH. This was after a visit to 13 Metropolitan Street in Tudun Wada, Jos where the sister lives.

Saint Obi was said to have recently relocated to his sister’s home in Jos, the capital of the Plateau State, and has frequently been spotted being transported to the hospital. The fact that Mr. Obi was frequently spotted in the hospital was also confirmed by a source at JUTH.

The movie star got to prominence in his role in Zeb Eiro’s ‘Sakobi’ and was featured in over 100 movies.

He is also well known for his roles in Candle Light, Goodbye Tomorrow, Heart of Gold, etc.