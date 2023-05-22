Veteran Yoruba Actor, Adewale Adeyemo Is Dead

Veteran Yoruba actor, Prince Adewale Adeyemo, is dead. He reportedly died on Monday morning after a brief illness.

The tragic news was announced by fellow actor, Kunle Afod, on his Instagram page.

Sharing a picture of the deceased, Afod wrote, “Hmmmm God you know best RIP Prince Adewale Adeyemo.

“He passed on early hours of today after a brief illness. God will comfort all his family, friends and colleagues.”

Yinka Quadri, Kemi Korede, Itele, and other actors have taken to social media to mourn the veteran.

Recall that in 2021, the veteran actor, Adeyemo was diagnosed with damage in his lung, liver, and kidney. He asked the public for funds and was able to undergo a successful surgery.