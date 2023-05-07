Warring Party Supporters Online Won’t Affect Tribunal Outcome – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, has urged supporters of political parties hurling insults at one another on social media to embrace peace.

According to him, war of words on social media cannot affect the outcome of election petition tribunals, adding that the hope of the country lies in who the court declares as president.

While disclosing this on Saturday in a Twitter post, he stressed that Nigerians should find a cause to work for, imploring them to chart a course of action that will benefit the country.

He tweeted, “Realise and accept that elections are over. The only hope for a change in who the next President will be is the courts.

“Fighting supporters of other parties on social media won’t affect the judicial outcome. So, let us heal and behave like human beings with a common destiny.”

The Nigerian author and social media influencer added, “The election brought about identities like Obidients, BATists, and Kwankwasiyya.

“Now, we need to step out of that limited circle and resume our original identity as Nigerians. Instead of abuse, let us amuse each other. Rather than curse, let us chart a new cause.”