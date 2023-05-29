“We Can’t Forgive Someone Who Came Into Power As Messiah, Magician” – Shehu Sani To Buhari

Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna federal lawmaker, has responded to former President Muhammadu Buhari’s apology to Nigerians, saying he deserves none.

Recall that Buhari apologized to Nigerians during his farewell speech on Sunday morning.

He urged Nigerians to forgive him for the difficult decisions he made that caused them pain and suffering.

Buhari had said, “In the course of revamping the economy, we made some difficult choices, most of which yielded the desired results. Some of the measures led to temporary pain and suffering for which I sincerely apologised to my fellow countrymen, but the measures were taken for the over-all good of the country.

“Up-till now, I still grieve for our children still in captivity, mourn with parents, friends and relatives of all those that lost loved ones in the days of the senseless brigandage and carnage. For all those under unlawful captivity our Security Agencies are working round the clock to secure their release unharmed”

In reaction to the apology via Twitter on Sunday, Sani insisted that Buhari does not deserve forgiveness considering all the promises he made when he came into power.

He tweeted, “He who came to power as a messiah and magician who has the solutions to all the problems of the country, should not be granted the privilege of forgiveness when he fails to achieve what he purported.”