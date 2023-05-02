We Can’t Get The Economy Right Until We Look After Workers – Obi

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has said Nigeria cannot get anything right unless workers’ welfare is well taken care of.

Obi who made this known on Monday at the celebration of this year’s May Day celebration at the Eagle Square, Abuja, noted that this is the reason he is insisting on moving the country from consumption to production.

“The topic of today is socioeconomic justice. When we talk about that, we talk about justice for all,” Obi disclosed this to workers at the global annual event used to celebrate workers’ achievement.

“All we want is to build a country where Nigerians will be proud to say that they are Nigerians, a country where people will not be struggling to go out, a country where all of us workers will say they are working and happy.

“We can’t get the economy right, we can’t get anything right until the workers are working and they are being looked after — their welfare and everything — and they are productive. That is why we say we will move it from consumption to production.

He also charged the workers to continue to be law-abiding for a peaceful country, adding that Nigerians have no other country which he said citizens must build for their children.

The former Anambra State governor, who said he was at the event in solidarity with workers as a worker himself, thanked leaders of the organised labour for extending an invitation to him.