“We Can’t Parent Our Kids The Way Our Parents Did”– Real Warri Pikin

Nigerian comedienne and skit maker Anita Alaire Afoke Asuoha, popularly known as Real Warri Pikin, says that parents of this generation shouldn’t take the same path that was taken by the older generation in raising their kids.

According to her in a series of videos posted on her Instagram story, she gave her reasons for this, saying that a lot of people raised by the older generation have traumatizing childhood and are still traumatized by the type of parenting they were raised with.

She emphasized the importance of being psychologically and emotionally available for one’s kids, saying that a lot of parents are all about beating and disciplining their children instead of being a safe place for them.

She stated that as a parent, your kids need to be able to ask questions and talk to you on whatever is bothering them instead of living in constant fear of you.

She said, “We cannot afford to raise our kids like our parents did. A lot of us have traumatizing childhood; we are still broken, we are still hurt. We’ve not healed. And subconsciously or consciously, we are raising our kids like our parents.

There is no psychological safety around the space that they live in. You are not a safe space for them to ask questions or to talk to a lot of things are happening in your house to them.

In the next twenty six or thirty years, they will tell you. And you will say ‘had I know’. You only know how to beat a child, only tough love. Emotionally, you are unavailable. The only thing they have towards you is fear. That is a very wrong parenting,”