We have made Huge Investments into our Network Operations, says Juergen Peschel, 9mobile CEO

9mobile, Nigeria’s innovative and customer-friendly telecommunications company, says it has made huge investments in its network operations to aggressively reclaim market share. This assertion was made by the Chief Executive Officer, Juergen Peschel, at its annual Channel Partners Conference, which was held at the Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, where he also affirmed that the telco is on the path of a resurgence following the strong commitment by the board and investors.

Speaking on the theme, “Re-engaged to Succeed”, Juergen Peschel said, “We are taking back lost territories in the market and forging ahead to reclaim our innovative position and industry leadership .”He appreciated the presence and business commitment of its trade partners while emphasizing the significance of the brand renaissance, which he said is hinged on sustained stakeholder relations. “Thank you very much for joining us on this special day. You have been with us through thick and thin; we are in this together, and I particularly thank you all for supporting 9mobile throughout the years. The years ahead are promising when you consider the level of expansion we are embarking on. We look forward to constantly interfacing with you, supporting you in various ways, enhancing our network, and making our relationships competitive”, he said.

He informed them of the plans of the business for them and revealed that 9mobile had made an investment of over N70 Billion for its network modernization and the addition of 600 New Sites equipped with 4G LTE facilities for enhanced operations and market competitiveness, being deployed alongside new broadband services to enlarge its fibre network across some Nigerian cities, amongst another technical, digital, and organizational upgrade to demonstrate 9mobile’s core values of Innovation, Quality of Service, and Customer-centricity.

Also speaking at the Partner’s Conference, Chief Sales Officer, 9mobile, Victor Nwaobia, emphasized the impact of the unique relationship 9mobile has enjoyed with its committed trade partners and said that this has aided in driving the company’s growth over the years.” That we have sustained or retained almost 75% of our channel partners in these many years is a huge testament to the love and commitment that you have for our business which is 15 years and going strong”, he enthused.

The 9mobile Channel Partner Conference indicates that 9mobile is committed to strengthening its relationship with its partners and is ready to support the growth and success of its many partners across the country.