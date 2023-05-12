“We’ll Start Impounding Trucks Conveying Passengers” – Kaduna FRSC Warns

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kaduna State says it will start impounding trucks conveying passengers.

According to the Sector Commander in Kaduna State, Mr Zubairu Mato said this on Thursday in Kaduna at a stakeholders engagement on rising fatalities involving haulage trucks carrying passengers.

At the event was themed, “Reducing Road Traffic Crashes Through Stakeholders Engagement”, Mr Zubairu emphasized that haulage trucks were meant for the conveyance of goods, and as such, the Corps would also prosecute truck owners and drivers conveying passengers.

“Any vehicle arrested, the passengers will be dropped to find another means to take them to their destinations and the driver would be sanctioned accordingly.

“The Corps henceforth will prosecute any driver or truck owner whose truck is involved in a road traffic crash that resulted in the death of any passenger,” he added.

He lamented that road traffic crashes involving haulage trucks carrying passengers have been on the rise in recent times.