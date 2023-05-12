“We’ll Start Impounding Trucks Conveying Passengers” – Kaduna FRSC Warns

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kaduna State says it will start impounding trucks conveying passengers.
According to the Sector Commander in Kaduna State, Mr Zubairu Mato said this on Thursday in Kaduna at a stakeholders engagement on rising fatalities involving haulage trucks carrying passengers.
At the event was themed, “Reducing Road Traffic Crashes Through Stakeholders Engagement”, Mr Zubairu emphasized that haulage trucks were meant for the conveyance of goods, and as such, the Corps would also prosecute truck owners and drivers conveying passengers.
“Any vehicle arrested, the passengers will be dropped to find another means to take them to their destinations and the driver would be sanctioned accordingly.
“The Corps henceforth will prosecute any driver or truck owner whose truck is involved in a road traffic crash that resulted in the death of any passenger,” he added.
He lamented that road traffic crashes involving haulage trucks carrying passengers have been on the rise in recent times.
According to him, these crashes have resulted in numerous fatalities and injuries, causing significant economic losses and social disruptions to families and the nation.
Mato said stakeholders such as government agencies, trucking companies, and passenger transport associations, should work together with the corps to reduce the number of road traffic crashes.
“The nation continues to be outraged by the frequency of road traffic crashes and high fatality rate involving overloaded vehicles with goods and passengers on Nigerian roads,” he said.
The sector commander added in the fatalities passengers got crushed under the weight of goods, animals and sundry haulage items.
Mato said reducing road traffic crashes involving haulage trucks required collaborative efforts of stakeholders, on improving safety standards, education and awareness.
“These measures can help prevent crashes, reduce fatalities and injuries, and ensure safety on our nation’s highways.
“By working together, stakeholders can create a safer and more sustainable transport system that benefits everyone,” Mato said.