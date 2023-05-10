‘We’ve Seen The Movie Before, Tinubu On Medical Trip, Not Working Visit’ – Atiku’s Camp

Daniel Bwala, spokesman of the campaign council of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has stated the alleged reason president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu departed Nigeria for Europe.

Information Nigeria had reported that on Wednesday, Tinubu departed Nigeria for Europe on a working visit.

According to his media aide, Tunde Rahman, while in Europe, Tinubu will finetune the transition plans, programmes, and policy options with some of his key aides without distractions.

He added that during the visit, the president-elect will engage with investors and other key allies with the goal of marketing investment opportunities in the country and his administration’s readiness to enable a business-friendly climate through policies and regulations.

But Bwala, alleged via Twitter that Tinubu’s trip was a medical follow-up and not a working trip, as stated by his media team.

He tweeted: “Now they have learned to call the medical follow-up trip a working trip. Hold on; he is not yet the president, so technically, it is wrong to call it a working trip or visit. His media people should learn to humanise him so they do not have to make lies statecraft.

“We have seen the movie before. Whilst PMB’s media people were busy saying the president is on a working trip or visit, PMB keeps saying “I have never been this sick before.

“I thought Tinubu’s media aides would learn from that; alas if it didn’t Dey, it didn’t Dey.”