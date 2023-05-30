Where Are Those False Prophets Who Proclaimed Tinubu Will Not Be Sworn-In? – Fani-Kayode Queries ‘Agents Of Satan’

Former Minister of Aviation and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Femi Fani-Kayode, has mocked the pastors and prophets who predicted that Bola Ahmed Tinubu would not be sworn in as the President of Nigeria.

Recall that some Nigerian clerics had predicted prior to the elections that the former Governor of Lagos State would not emerge Nigeria’s President.

Some also said the new president would die on the parade ground, others predicted that he would be arrested by security operatives while some said there would be reign of an interim government.

However, in a Twitter post on Monday, Fani-Kayode described those who made such claims that Tinubu as false prophets and agents of satan.

Fani-Kayode tweeted: “In Lamentations 3:33 the Holy Bible says, “Who is he that sayeth a thing and it cometh to pass when the Lord God of Hosts has commanded it not?”

“Where are all those false prophets and agents of satan who said @officialABAT would not be sworn in today and who boastfully proclaimed that someone else would be sworn-in in his stead?

“Where are those that said he would be arrested? Where are those that said he would die on the parade ground? Shame on you all!“