Whether Wike Supports Him Or Not, Dino Melaye Must See Us If He Wants To Win Kogi Guber Poll – Witches, Wizards Association

Ahead of Kogi gubernatorial election slated for November 2023, a group under the auspices of White Witches and Wizards Association of Nigeria, has urged the flag-bearer of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State, Dino Melaye, to either see them or be ready to “lose” the poll.

The group’s spokesperson, Dr Okhue Oboi gave the advice in a statement on Saturday.

“We have met with the Igala, Ebira and Yoruba population in the state. We met Igala people in Idah, Ebira people in Obehira and Yoruba people in Kabba and listened to them.

“We advise Dino Melaye to see us if he is desirous of realising his governorship dream. If he listens to our advice, he will laugh because the trees and waters of the confluence state will vote for him regardless of whether Governor Wike supports him or not.

“It will be in Melaye’s interest to see us too so he can smile. If he fails to see the witches and wizards, he will regret it because he will not win the election,” the statement partly read.