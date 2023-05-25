Why Buhari Did Not Dissolve Cabinet – Femi Adesina

The Presidency has explained why President Muhammadu Buhari failed to dissolve his cabinet at the last valedictory Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held on Wednesday.

Information Nigeria reports that there were claims that the President had dissolved his cabinet following the meeting but a cording to Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, the information were all fake news. However, the President instead, directed his ministers to return to their offices and continue work until 29th of May.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, who stated on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday revealed that there is no rule that says the President should dissolve his cabinet after valedictory.

“It depends on the President. Style is typical to each person, that is the style of the President. He wants them to work till the very last day. We know some Presidents who would dissolve after the last FEC meeting, that is their own style,” he stated.

Speaking on the massive debts owed, Adesina stated that Buhari gave the nod for last-minute funds a few days away to handover to the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu because the government needs funds to clear debts.

“A wicked man pays and owes not, that is what the good book says. When you owe and you refuse to pay, the Bible says you are a wicked man. If the government is owing all those debts, why shouldn’t it pay? It should pay.

“The government has a mandate from a time to a certain time, that mandate was from 2019 to 2023, so the government is working,” he said.

According to the him, the Buhari administration did not fight dissenting voices, adding that it accommodated every shade of opinion.

READ ALSO: Buhari Doesn’t Need To Go To Niger Republic , I’ve Forgiven Him – Ortom

“Critics have the right to their opinion, they can make their own assessment. There are fact sheets published to show that the government worked, and it achieved a lot,” he said.

Meanwhile, at the FEC meeting the President was quoted by Adesina, as saying, he hopes Daura does not become too distant “because I am no longer Mr. President.”

As he commended cabinet members and other employees, Buhari praised them for working closely with him despite many odds and challenges, and for maintaining the synergy that translated into many achievements.

“I am proud to say we gave our best,” he said.

“In the cause of our years together, ranging from our newest addition to the oldest members of the team for the past seven and half years, we have differed on many issues. I urge that we understand that those positions were for the collective good, and no one should keep grievances, or carry these differences forward.

“For those of us that will not directly be in government, I know that I am one of such, I ask that we continue to provide our support, in whatever way we can, if called upon by our great party, All Progressives Congress (APC) that gave us the platform to stand and we must continue to support it in every way we can,” he added.

“I also thank God for the strength and for keeping us together.I look forward to a great many of you, disproving that Daura has not become too distant because I am no longer Mr President.

“I will also be happy to do the many things that I have not been able to since May 29th, 2015, one of such is my favorite pastime of taking care of my cattle.

“I wish all of us the best and hope to hear good news whenever any of our names are mentioned. Thank you and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he stated.