Why I Quit My Job For Comedy – Comedienne KieKie

Popular comedienne and brand influencer, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori better know as Kiekie, has opened up on the reason she quit her job as a TV presenter.

She disclosed that she resigned because her former boss declined her request for a salary increase in an unruly manner.

The mother of one said that her boss asked her to use her beauty to get more money instead of requesting for a salary increase.

She disclosed that she had asked her boss to pay her more because her salary was not sufficient for her.

Replying, he asked her not to stress herself since she is on TV and wealthy men would give her money.

The entertainer disclosed this in a recent chat with media personality Chude Jideonwo.

KieKie said: “I once had a boss that I complained to that “this salary you used to pay me is not sufficient. Can you pay me more?” And this man told me that, ‘Why are you stressing yourself? You are fine na, you are on TV, big, big men will see you, and they will give you money. That was how I sacked myself from that day.”

She added that she quit because her boss, by orientation, did not value her hard work.

Watch video below: