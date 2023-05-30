“Why We Blocked EFCC Officials From Lagos Office” – DSS

The Department Of State Security (DSS) says it is the rightful owner of the Ikoyi building where the EFCC Lagos headquarters is located and so can do whatever it wants with it.

DSS spokesman Peter Afunanya in a statement said the building occupied by the EFCC originally belongs to the secret police.

“It is not correct that the DSS barricaded EFCC from entering its office. No. It is not true. The Service is only occupying its own facility where it is carrying out its official and statutory responsibility,” Afunanya said.

“By the way, there is no controversy over No 15A Awolowo Road as being insinuated by the Media. Did the efcc tell you it is contesting the ownership of the building?”

He explained that “Awolowo Road was NSO headquarters. SSS/DSS started from there. It is a common knowledge. It is a historical fact. Check it out.

“There is no rivalry between the Service and the EFCC over and about anything. Please do not create any imaginary one. They are great partners working for the good of the nation. Dismiss any falsehood of a fight.”