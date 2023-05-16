Why We Handcuffed Seun Kuti  – Police Spokesman, Adejobi

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Public Relations Officer of Nigeria Police Force, has responded to those criticizing the police for putting handcuffs on Nigerian singer, Seun Kuti and removing his shoes.

Kuti was over the weekend, involved in an altercation with a police officer on the Third Mainland bridge in Lagos State, in which he slapped the officer during the encounter.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, following the incident, ordered the arrest of the singer for investigation.

But, on Monday, the musician turned himself in to the police, where he was placed under arrest.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed this in a tweet.

Hundeyin, who posted pictures of Seun Kuti in handcuff, wrote: “Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, in the early hours of today turned himself in at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja, in company of his lawyer and family representative. He has been placed under arrest in line with the law. The Command appreciates the public for their concern and assures that the ongoing investigation will be detailed, transparent, professionally pursued; and justice will be manifestly served for all parties involved.”

Following this, pitures shared online showed how the Afrobeat singer was humiliated, handcuffed with his shoes removed.

Amidst the reactions that trailed the development, a Twitter user, Ajinomoto berated the police over the action.

Adejobi however said it was a normal procedure before the detention of an individual.

“Was the handcuff necessary and why collect his shoe? NPF sha,” Ajinomoto tweeted.

The Police spokesman responded: “It seems you are not familiar with detention. With this question. Anyway, it’s a normal procedure before detention.”